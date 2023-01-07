Snap shutting down its camera app for desktop Snap

The parent company of Snapchat, has announced that it will shut down its camera application for Mac and PCs on January 25. Snap Camera allows users to apply filters to their faces while they are on video conference calls, reports The Verge. The company announced the change on its support page for Snap Camera and said that the application will “no longer be available to use or download” later this month. However, the technology company also mentioned that users can still access Snapchat filters on the web version of the application. When Snap Camera was first released in 2018, the company promoted it as a tool for spicing up users’ Twitch streams, the report said. Meanwhile, last month, Snap had announced that its upcoming augmented reality (AR) feature would help creators make money. The company made the announcement at its Lensfest developer event and claimed that it had been working with some creators to build lenses that include purchasable digital goods.