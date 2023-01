India gets lethal power as INS Vagir commissioned

New Delhi: INS Vagir, the fifth submarine of the Kalvari Class submarines, was commissioned into the Indian Navy on Monday, giving a boost to the force’s prowess.

INS Vagir, which has been built by Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Limited here with technology transfer from France, was commissioned in a ceremony attended by Chief of Naval Staff Admiral R Hari Kumar.

“The submarine will boost the Indian Navy’s capability to further India’s maritime interests in deterring the enemy, and conducting Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance (ISR) to provide decisive blow in the times of crisis,” the Navy said.

‘Vagir’ means sand shark, which represents stealth and fearlessness, two qualities synonymous with the ethos of a submariner, it said.

“Vagir is a lethal platform with a formidable weapon package. Vagir is the 3rd submarine inducted into Navy in a span of 24 months. It is also a shining testimony to expertise of our shipyards to construct complex & complicated platforms,” Admiral R Hari Kumar, Chief of Naval Staff, said.