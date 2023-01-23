TN Bypoll: EPS, OPS fight for ‘Two Leaves’ symbol

Chennai: Ahead of the Erode (East) assembly bypoll scheduled to be held on February 27, both factions of AIADMK – Edappadi K Palaniswami and O Panneerselvam ready to throw their hat in the fray and keen to contest on the AIADMK’s two-leaves symbol, high drama is being witnessed now.

As per the July 11 general council meeting of the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam, E Palaniswami has been elected as the interim general secretary of the party.

With the ECI not yet ratifying the AIADMK’s July 11 general council meeting which abolished the dual leadership formula and appointed Edappadi K Palaniswami as interim general secretary, records with the poll agency still show expelled leader O Panneerselvam as the coordinator and EPS as joint coordinator.

However, the case related to the appointment of Edappadi K Panalaniswami as interim general secretary at the party’s general body meeting is before the Supreme Court and the order is reserved.