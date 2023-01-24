inese planes, 4 naval ships detected around Taiwan A

Cht least 9 Chinese military aircraft and four naval ships were detected in Taiwan on Monday, according to the Ministry of National Defense (MND). Taking to Twitter, Taiwan’s Ministry of National Defence shared the official statement, on Monday, stating, “9 PLA aircraft and 4 PLAN vessels around Taiwan were detected by 6 am(UTC+8) today. R.O.C. Armed Forces have monitored the situation and tasked CAP aircraft, Navy vessels, and land-based missile systems to respond to these activities.” Earlier, Taiwan on Sunday morning, said that a total of 10 Chinese military aircraft and four naval ships were detected in the areas, taking the total count to 19 Chinese militaries and eight naval ships. The MND did not release the flight path of the warplanes and did not specify whether any of the Chinese aircraft entered Taiwan’s air defence identification zone (ADIZ) or crossed the median line of the Taiwan Strait, according to Taiwan Focus. The Ministry said it scrambled combat air and naval patrols and activated defence missile systems to track the Chinese military aircraft. Taiwan’s Defence Ministry has been posting information about Chinese planes entering Taiwan’s ADIZ since September 17, 2020, amid the growing frequency of incursions by Chinese military aircraft, as per Taiwan Focus. China stepped up their military action in early August 2022 and held its live-fire drills in six locations around the country after the US White House Speaker Nancy Pelosi visited Taiwan on August 2-3, 2022. Earlier, on January 20, Taiwan detected 31 Chinese military aircraft and four vessels, the latest incursion amid ongoing tensions between the two nations, the Taiwanese Ministry of National Defence tweeted. Taiwan’s Ministry of National Defence tweeted, “31 PLA aircraft and 4 PLAN vessels around Taiwan were detected by 6 a.m.(UTC+8) today. R.O.C. Armed Forces have monitored the situation and tasked CAP aircraft, Navy vessels, and land-based missile systems to respond to the