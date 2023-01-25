AK Antony’s Son Quits Party, supports Modi

Former Kerala Chief Minister and Congress leader AK Antony’s son Anil Antony on Wednesday resigned from the Congress party citing ‘intolerant calls to retract tweet,’ regarding BBC documentary on Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The now-resigned Congress leader had supported Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the controversial BBC documentary on Prime Minister Narendra Modi. “Despite large differences with BJP, I think those in India placing views of BBC, a British state-sponsored channel with a long history of India prejudices, and of Jack Straw, the brain behind the Iraq war, over Indian institutions is setting a dangerous precedence, will undermine our sovereignty,” Anil K Antony, Digital communications, Kerala Congress said in a tweet on Monday.