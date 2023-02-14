WhatsApp leads the way in digital accessibility in India

WhatsApp has been ranked India’s most accessible app for persons with disabilities, according to a recent report titled ‘Making the Digital Ecosystem Disabled Friendly,’ which evaluated the most popular apps across categories like messaging, online payments, transport, e-commerce and food delivery.

The Vidhi Centre for Legal Policy along with I-Stem and Mission Accessibility conducted a first of its kind evidence-based evaluation of the accessibility of ten of the most widely used apps in India. WhatsApp emerged as the only app that was rated as ‘highly accessible’ based on the Web Content Accessibility Guidelines (WCAG) which serve as the global benchmark for determining if, and to what extent, a website is disabled friendly. Other apps audited in the report include PhonePe, PayTM, Swiggy, Zomato, Amazon, Flipkart, Telegram, Uber and Ola.

Co-author of the report, Rahul Bajaj, Senior Associate Fellow – Vidhi, Co-Founder – Mission Accessibility, practicing lawyer in the High Court of Delhi and the Supreme Court of India, said: “Apps and websites have enormous potential to empower the disabled. If they are not designed with their needs in mind, however, they can replicate the barriers the disabled otherwise face. With this report, we hope that more consumer apps emerge as ‘highly accessible’ as WhatsApp has and that this rating index serves as a positive impetus for developers to acknowledge these considerations and adopt adequate measures to improve accessibility in their digital products and services. I also think that it is no mere coincidence that the only app developer covered in the index which sent a representative for the report launch was WhatsApp and WhatsApp was the only app that was ranked as being highly accessible. It shows that accessibility does not happen automatically; it must be a function of proactive and thoughtful actions.”