India reports 74 new Covid cases

India has reported 74 Covid-19 cases in 24 hours, according to the data revealed by the Union health ministry published on February 14.The death toll was stable at 5,30,753 according to the data updated at 8 am.

The number of active cases of coronavirus in India declined to 1,818, while the fatality rate stands at 1.19 per cent.

The national recovery rate stands at 98.81 per cent and the percentage of active cases comprehends 0.01 per cent of total cases. The nationwide Covid-19 vaccination drive has administered 220.63 crore vaccine doses, according to the website.