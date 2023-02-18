FM Sitharaman chairs 49th meeting of the GST Council

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Saturday chaired the 49th meeting of the Goods and Services Tax (GST) Council, in Vigyan Bhawan, New Delhi.

The Union Finance Minister, Union Minister of State for Finance Pankaj Chaudhary, besides the finance ministers of states and Union Territories (with legislature) and senior officers from the Union government and states, attended the meeting, according to the finance ministry’s official handle — @FinMinIndia.

With the meeting being attended by various officials from the Centre and state governments, it is anticipated the council is likely to discuss setting up appellate tribunals and mechanisms to curb tax evasion in pan masala and gutkha business.

The much-awaited report by the Group of Ministers on online gaming and GST appellate tribunal is unlikely to be submitted in the meeting, Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC) Chairman Vivek Johri had earlier said.