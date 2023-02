Sri Vijayendra Saraswathi will be in Vishakapatnam till 22 February as part of his Vijaya Yatra. A press release said, “Following this he will visit Srikulam from 23 to 26 February, followed by Vijayanagarm on 27 and 28 February, Anakapalle on 1 and 2 March and in Kovvur from 3 to 7 March.” On 4 March – Aradhana of Jayendra Saraswathi Shankaracharya Swamigal will take place, the release added.