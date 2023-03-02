BJP wins in Nagaland, Tripura, Reunites With Meghalaya Ally

The BJP and its allies look set to score a perfect three in the latest round of elections in northeastern states. It has won Tripura and is close to victory in Nagaland. It may also form government in Meghalaya, renewing its alliance with Conrad Sang.

Meghalaya was heading for a hung house when Chief Minister Conrad Sangma, whose National People’s Party is leading the field, dialled the BJP’s chief strategist Amit Shah. The two parties had decided to go it alone in the election after a rift over corruption allegation against Sangma’s NPP.

The BJP and its ally IPFT (Indigenous Progressive Front of Tripura) are leading on 33 of Tripura’s 60 seats. The score is down by 11 from 2018, when the BJP alone won 36 seats. The IPFT had won 8.

In Nagaland, the BJP and its partner NDPP (Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party) are leading on 37 seats – seven more than the last time. The state also has got a woman MLA – a first since Independence.