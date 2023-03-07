RSS is a fascist organisation: Rahul

London, Mar 7: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi in an interaction at the Chatham House in London termed the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) a “fundamentalist” and “fascist” organisation alleging that it has captured pretty much all of India’s institutions. Rahul Gandhi said, “The nature of democratic contest in India has completely changed and the reason is that one organisation called RSS – a fundamentalist, fascist organisation has basically captured pretty much all of India’s institutions.” The Congress MP highlighted the condition of the Dalits and minorities in India.