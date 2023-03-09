IOB celebrates Women’s Day

Indian Overseas Bank Celebrated Women’s Day from 1 to 8 March as advised by Department of Financial Services, Government of India. A press release said that the week-long celebration included special events for Women employees all over India. “Nari Shakti Awards were given to best performing Lady staff of all the Regions. The Bank also honored certain senior most lady members serving the Bank. Prizes were awarded for the winners of the various competitions held during the week,” the release added. The release further said that executives of the Bank visited Women Dignitaries in the various cities of India and honored them as a part of the Celebration. Executive Directors S Srimathy and Sanjay Mudaliar greeted the employees on the occasion. MD & CEO Ajay Kumar Srivastava, encouraged the Women workforce of the Bank through his special address on the occasion.