Kauvery Hospital gets $70 mn from PE fund managed by IIFL AMC

Sri Kauvery Medical Care (India) Limited (Kauvery Hospitals), has successfully raised equity funding of $70 mn from private equity fund managed by IIFL Asset Management Limited (IIFL AMC) for a minority stake. Kauvery Hospitals, a leading hospital chain in South India, spearheaded by Dr S Chandrakumar and Dr S Manivannan, has built a strong foothold in its focus markets of Tamil Nadu and Karnataka over two decades. Established in 1999 as a 30-bedded hospital, it has scaled its presence to a network of 8 facilities comprising 1,500 beds spread across six cities viz. Chennai, Tiruchy, Bangalore, Salem, Hosur and Tirunelveli. The chain has been backed by reputed Indian and global investors such as Lightrock and Dr GSK Velu’s family office, to achieve its current scale and market positioning. IIFL PE is a premier private equity business with an AUM of approximately $3 billion and investment strategies extending from mid-stage venture capital to pre-IPO investments. The investment holds significance in Kauvery Hospitals next phase of growth which is likely to move towards an IPO tentatively in the next 3 years, which comprises augmenting capacities in Chennai and Bangalore, along with expansion in chosen clusters within Tamil Nadu and Karnataka. This also marks IIFL PE’s maiden investment in the multi-specialty hospitals segment and is also amongst the few minority investments in the multi-specialty space in India in the recent times. “Kauvery is currently in the midst of a fast-paced expansion program, as it plans to reach 1,000 beds each by 2025 in Chennai, Bengaluru and Tamil Nadu clusters. This ramp-up would mean that the network shall comprise 15 hospitals spread across 7 cities in South India, with 3,000+ beds and shall likely go for an IPO, in the next 36 months”, Dr. Chandrakumar said. He added, “IIFL PE has successfully backed numerous growth stories, and their presence on board will accelerate our organic and acquisitive growth across the So