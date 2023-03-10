US supports “constructive dialogue” between India & Pakistan

The US on Thursday reiterated that it supports “constructive dialogue” between India and Pakistan to resolve long-standing disputes.

In a US State Department press briefing, spokesperson Ned Price said, “We support constructive dialogue. We support diplomacy between India and Pakistan to resolve long-standing disputes. We are a partner, and we are willing to support that process in any way that they deem appropriate. However, Price stated that the decisions is to be made by India and Pakistan themselves.

“But ultimately these are decisions that India and Pakistan themselves are going to have to make…It is not for the United States to determine the modalities or the way in which India and Pakistan engage one another, said the US State Department spokesperson. Relations between the two countries have been precarious for many years with regard to issues of cross-border terrorism from Pakistan, even as Islamabad has been seeking the restoration of Article 370 for the former Indian state of Jammu and Kashmir for any talks. Pakistan on Thursday decided to skip the meeting of Chief Justices of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) scheduled in New Delhi from March 10-12, reported The Express Tribune.