EPS vs OPS: HC hears plea on gen sec row

Chennai: The Madras High Court has begun hearing charges of ousted leader O Pannerselvam’s plea against holding the election to AIADMK general secretary post.

After hearing this petition as an urgent case on March 19, the High Court took it up for a hearing today.

According to OPS’ counsel, it was unfair to remove him from the party without giving any opportunity and his post of Coordinator will continue till 2026.

Remember, the AIADMK led by interim general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami and the rival group headed by O Panneerselvam on Sunday cheered the Madras high court nod for the party to hold election for the post of general secretary, while restraining it from announcing the result. Both groups claimed victory even as EPS remained the sole candidate to file his nomination for the post, election for which has been scheduled on March 26.