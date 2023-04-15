TN: Deceased personnel remembered on National Fire Service Day

Tamil Nadu fire and rescue personnel on Friday paid homage to the firefighters who died while performing their duties, on the National Fire Service day. State Director General of Police C Sylendra Babu and DGP, Fire and Rescue Services, Abash Kumar placed wreaths at the martyrs column. The DGP of Police and the DGP of Fire and Rescue Services led the serving and retired personnel in paying homage to the deceased firefighters. Notably, every year on April 14, homage is paid to the brave fire force personnel who lost their lives in the line of duty. It was on this day in 1944, as many as 66 personnel of the Bombay Fire Brigade died during a fire fighting operation on board a ship, SS Port Stikinis that was berthed at the Victoria deck and laden with explosives, including cotton bales and oil drums, to the tune of 1200 tonnes. DGP Abash Kumar read out the names of the personnel from the state who lost their lives while serving the force from 1955 onwards. He also recalled the personnel of other states of the country who had laid down their lives in 2022 while serving the force.