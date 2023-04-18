Heat wave across TN

Chennai: Several parts of Tamilnadu continues to be reeling under hot weather.The Meteorological Department has forecast heatwave-like conditions in isolated pockets of the State as mercury level may soar about 2-4 degrees Celsius till 20 April.

Various interior districts are already sizzling as day temperature has peaked above 40 degrees Celsius for two or three days now. The maximum temperature in Chennai too has been steadily on the rise.

Much recently, the Tamilnadu health de parent issued few guidelines to be followed this summer. They include, the general public are advised not to come out of the house between 12 pm and 3 pm. Children, the elderly, and pregnant women are advised to stay indoors as much as possible.Body heat, skin irritation, vomiting, fainting, and headaches should be treated by doctors.It has been advised to carry an umbrella and fully covered cotton clothes while stepping out.