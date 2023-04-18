Hooch toll reaches 27 as one more dies

Patna: The death toll in a suspected hooch tragedy in Bihar’s East Champaran district rose to 27 on Tuesday with one more person losing his life after consuming the spurious liquor in Motihari, police said.

At least 20 others are battling for their lives at Sadar and different hospitals in the district, a senior officer said.

“The death toll has now mounted to 27. The district police have sent nine bodies for the post-mortem examinations. The police have so far registered five cases and arrested 174 people as part of the investigation into the matter,” said a statement issued by the district police late on Monday night.

The local administration has served notices to seven officials of the state prohibition department, seeking explanations from them in connection with the suspected hooch incident in the district.

Station House Officers of Turkauliya, Harsiddhi, Sugauli, Raghunathpur and Paharpur in Motihari, where deaths of people after allegedly consuming illicit liquor were first reported on April 15, were suspended for “dereliction of duties”..