India reports 11,692 fresh Covid cases in last 24 hours

New Delhi: Fresh 11,692 Covid infections were recorded in the last 24 hours in the country, marking a dip from Thursday’s tally of 12,591 cases, the Union health ministry said on Friday.

India recorded 12,591 on April 20, 10,542 on April 19, 7,633 on April 18, 9,111 on April 17, 10,093 on April 16, and 10,753 on April 15.

According to the Union Health Ministry, the country’s active cases increased to 66,170 which was 65,286 yesterday.

Presently recovery rate stands at 98.68 per cent with 0.15 per cent of active cases, the Health Ministry stated further in its release.

Further, 10,780 recoveries in the last 24 hours to the overall count of people cured of the infection to 4,42,72,256, the bulletin stated, adding that the overall recovery rate is currently at 98.67 per cent.

Under the nationwide Vaccination Drive, India has so far administered 220,66,31,979 crore Covid vaccine doses (95.21 cr second doses and 22.87 cr precautionary doses), of which 3,647 doses were administered in the last 24 hours.