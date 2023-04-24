“Nothing has been done so far to resolve our issues”: Wrestler Bajrang

Ace India wrestler Bajrang Punia said on Sunday that the reason why wrestlers are protesting once again is that nothing has been done so far to resolve their issues and the wrestlers are here to save wrestling. Top Indian wrestlers, including Bajrang Punia, Vinesh Phogat, Ravi Dahiya, and Sakshi Malik, held a sit-in protest in Jantar Mantar in January this year, demanding that Brij Bhushan be removed from the head office and Wrestling Federation of India be disbanded. They had accused the body and its chief of sexual harassment and mistreatment of wrestlers. “We have just one issue. The reason for the protest is that nothing has been done so far…We are here to save wrestling. We will sit at 4 pm and talk,” said wrestler Bajrang Punia as he and several other wrestlers headed to Jantar Mantar. “Yes, absolutely – at Connaught Place Police Station,” he says when asked if a police complaint has been filed. The wrestlers had protested against the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) in January this year. Ace India wrestler and Olympic medalist Bajrang Punia said on Sunday that the wrestlers will be holding a press conference at Delhi’s Jantar Mantar and give details about the legal process in their dispute against the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI).