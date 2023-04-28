VAO murder: Annamalai flays TN govt

State BJP president K Annamalai on Thursday lashed out at the DMK government over the brutal murder of Murappanadu Village Administrative Officer Lourdhra Francis by sand mafia and said it was the sign of deterioration of law and order in the state. The VAO was hacked to death in his office on Tuesday The VAO lodged a complaint with Murappanadu police in Thoothukudi on April 13 against Ramasubramanian and a few others that they were smuggling from Thamirabarani riverbed. The police did not take action against them and it led to the killing of a government employee, said Annamalai in a statement. Slamming the TN government for not taking action against criminal elements, the BJP leader said that it has been posing threat to the safety and security of the public and government officials. However, this government has been covering up such incidents and it was strongly condemnable.