Summer Respite: High Court Makes Black Robes Optional For Advocates

The Madras High Court has said that wearing of gowns for lawyers would be optional between April 1 and June 30 of every year. Collar bands and black coats are however still compulsory, the Registrar General said in a circular. A request to this effect was made by the Secretary of the Madras Bar Association. Considering the request, the full court consisting of all the judges of the Madras High Court as now resolved to relax the dress code. The circular has also been sent to all courts and tribunals across the State to provide respite to the lawyers in the scorching summer heat.