India U-17 men’s team beat Atletico Madrileno U-16s 2-1

The India U-17 Men’s National Team registered a 2-1 victory over Atletico de Madrileno U-16s in a practice game at the Alcala de Henares, in Madrid, on Thursday. The India U-17s are currently in Madrid, Spain, where they are playing a series of practice matches as part of their preparation for the AFC U-17 Asian Cup 2023, which will take place in Thailand in June, this year. Thanglalsoun Gangte and Lalpekhlua scored early in the second half for India, before Tallon pulled one back for the local team, as the visitors ran away with a slender win in the match. The hosts began the match on the front foot, as India dug deep in the opening exchanges to keep the scores level. However, India were ready to shift gears on the counter, and got a chance in the third minute itself, when they broke off a Faizan Waheed clearance and Gogocha proceeded up the pitch to feed a cross to Gangte, who shot wide. Gangte was in the thick of things again, this time at the other end of the pitch, in the 23rd minute, when he cleared an Atletico corner. The two teams kept going to and fro at each other before Omang got an opportunity to put his side forward with a little over five minutes of regulation time left in the first half. However, his shot was saved by Atletico keeper Dani.