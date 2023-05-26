OVO Farm introduces blockchain technology in Egg Industry

To bring in trust and transparency for the benefit of consumers, OVO Farm, the largest egg producing company of East India is taking the lead in disrupting the Egg Industry of India with its product and process innovation.

The Egg major has recently launched its unique blockchain technology that facilitates traceability of their eggs at every stage of the supply chain, from the farm to the end consumer.

OVO Farm, under its flagship brand ‘Kenko’ caters high quality fresh and hygienic eggs whose authenticity could be traced by scanning the QR code available on each product.

Speaking on the vision behind introducing blockchain technology, Samarendra Mishra, Co-Founder & Director of OVO Farm said, “Through our blockchain technology we want to ensure quality and make sure that right products are reaching to our customers.