IT raids continue at places connected to Senthil Balaji

On Friday, nearly 30 teams of I-T sleuths conducted raids at properties related to Electricity Minister V Senthil Balaji and his brother V Ashok.

When the officials stormed the residence of minister’s younger brother at Ramakrishnapuram in Karur, the DMK cadres blocked them and sought their ID cards. It was also alleged that they had torn the search warrant. Further, I-T officers alleged that their vehicles were damaged by the cadres.