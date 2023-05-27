IT raids continue at places connected to Senthil Balaji

The I-T officials continued their raids for the second consecutive day at 22 places connected to State Minister V Senthil Balaji. Further searches are being conducted in a few locations in Kerala related to Senthil Balaji’s brother Ashok.
On Friday, nearly 30 teams of I-T sleuths conducted raids at properties related to Electricity Minister V Senthil Balaji and his brother V Ashok.
When the officials stormed the residence of minister’s younger brother at Ramakrishnapuram in Karur, the DMK cadres blocked them and sought their ID cards. It was also alleged that they had torn the search warrant. Further, I-T officers alleged that their vehicles were damaged by the cadres.