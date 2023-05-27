Parl building: All set for opening tomorrow

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla are scheduled to inaugurate New Parliament Building tomorrow. Modi will dedicate the new Parliament building to the people of India.

Several Opposition parties have boycott the function saying that President of India Droupadi Murmu should inaugurate the new Parliament building, instead of Modi.

The ceremony to inaugurate the new Parliament building will begin with an early morning poojas and a multi-religion prayer on Sunday followed by a formal opening in the Lok Sabha chamber by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. For the pujas in the morning, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Lok Sabha, Speaker, Om Birla, Deputy Chairman, Hariwansh and a couple of top officials are expected to be present.

The Sengol will be installed near the chair of the Speaker in the new Parliament building.

The main function of inauguration of the new Parliament building is likely to begin on Sunday noon in the presence of the Prime Minister, former vice president M Venkaiah Naidu, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, former prime minister H D Deve Gowda, Rajya Sabha deputy chairman Harivansh among others.