K’taka: 24 ministers take oath

A total of 24 Karnataka Congress leaders took oath as ministers on Saturday at the Raj Bhavan in Bengaluru. With this, the state Cabinet reached its full strength of 34. Sharanaprakash Rudrappa Patil, Mankal Vaidya, Lakshmi Hebbalkar, Rahim Khan, D Sudhakar, Santosh S Lad, Byrathi Suresh, Madhu Bangarappa, MC Sudhakar, and B Nagendra.

Those who were sworn in on Saturday were HK Patil, Krishna Byre Gowda, N Cheluvarayaswamy, K Venkatesh, HC Mahadevappa, Eshwar Khandre, KN Rajanna, Dinesh Gundu Rao, NS Boseraju, Sharanabasappa Darshanapur, Shivananda Patil, Thimmapur Ramappa Balappa, SS Mallikarjun, Shivaraj Tangadagi,

On May 20, Congress leader Siddaramaiah took oath as the chief minister and state Congress chief DK Shivakumar was sworn in as his deputy.