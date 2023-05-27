Seers From Tamil Nadu Arrive In Delhi, Prepare For Big ‘Sengol’ Ceremony

Ahead of the inauguration of the new parliament on Sunday, nearly 30 pontiffs from different Adheenams of Tamil Nadu arrived in the national capital, and visited the Uttara Swami malai temple on Friday to offer prayers.

These heads of mutts from Trichy, Madurai and other places also changed Tamil hymns such as Thevaram, giving a glimpse of what the rituals of the inaugural would look like. Nearly 60 religious heads have been called for the event, many of whom are from Tamil Nadu.

Adheenams or mutts of Tamil Nadu have a history of resisting upper caste domination, and are known for taking religion to the masses. Many of them are hundreds of years old.