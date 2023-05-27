Cong leaders pay tribute to Nehru

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge and former party leader Rahul Gandhi on Saturday paid tributes to first Prime Minister Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru on his 59 th death anniversary. Kharge, Rahul Gandhi, party treasurer Pawan Bansal, and others paid floral tributes to Nehru at Shanti Van memorial here. Remembering Nehru, Kharge took to Twitter and wrote one his quotes: “You don’t change the course of history by turning the faces of portraits to the wall.” Paying tributes to the first Prime Minister, the Congress president said: “India of 21st century cannot be imagined without the contributions of Pandit Nehru. A fearless watchdog of democracy, his progressive ideas propelled India’s social, political and economic development despite challenges. My tributes ‘Jawahar of Hind’.”