IPL Finals: CSK ready for GT challenge

Four-time champions Chennai Super Kings will be taking on defending champions Gujarat Titans in the finals of the IPL today. The two teams finished in the top two during the league phase and are equally matched. Cricket fans can expect a blockbuster of a game.

CSK shrugged off their last season’s performance and qualified for the IPL 2023 Playoffs after finishing in 2nd place. Then they defeated Gujarat Titans convincingly to cement their place in yet another IPL final. CSK’s batting in this season’s IPL has relied heavily on their top order of Ruturaj Gaikwad, Devon Conway and Ajinkya Rahane. The two Sri Lankans Maheesh Theeksana and Matheesha Pathirana have been the backbone of CSK’s bowling. Ravindra Jadeja and Moeen Ali’s all-around ability gives them the balance. Meanwhile, Shivam Dube and Tushar Deshpande’s rise have made them a very strong unit.

On Friday, the Titans racked up a huge score of 233 for the loss of three wickets in 20 overs. Shubman Gill looked in prime form after he scored 129 runs off 60 balls with seven fours and 10 sixes. Sai Sudharsan and Hardik Pandya racked up 43 and 28 respectively to give Shubman support.