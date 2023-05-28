Modi always stood with Tamil culture, people: Head priest of Madurai Adheenam

The head priest of Madurai Adheenam, Sri Harihara Desika Swamigal on Sunday hailed Prime Minister Narendra Modi for inviting Tamil Adheenams and encouraging the Tamil culture to the Parliament. Earlier today Prime Minister Narendra Modi dedicated the new Parliament building to the nation by unveiling a plaque and installing the ‘Sengol’ in the Lok Sabha chamber. Sri Harihara Desika Swamigal presented the ‘Sengol’ to PM Modi. “I feel very proud to participate in the inauguration ceremony of the new Parliament building. PM Modi has always stood proudly with the Tamil culture and Tamil people. Modi ji is the first PM who invited Tamil Adheenams and proudly encourages the Tamil culture in the Parliament,” said Sri Harihara Desika Swamigal, the 293rd head priest of Madurai Adheenam.