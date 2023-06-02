Centenary celebrations of Karunanidhi begins tomorrow

Chief Minister M K Stalin unveiled the logo for the centenary celebrations of former Chief Minister Karunanidhi beginning tomorrow.

DMK is making special arrangements to celebrate Karunanidhi’s 100th birth anniversary throughout the year.

Various programmes are being held in all the districts in connection with Karunanidhi’s centenary. A grand public meeting is organised at Pulianthope in which DMK alliance partners are taking part. Chief Minister Stalin will deliver special address at the meeting.

Earlier today, Stalin inaugurated the Karunanidhi Centenary Photo Exhibition and unveiled the centenary emblem at Kalaivanar Arangam. Grandson of Mahatma Gandhi and former Governor of West Bengal Gopalkrishna Gandhi and ministers participated in the event as special guests.

A world-class convention centre capable of accommodating 5,000 people would be developed in the name of M Karunanidhi in Chennai, said Chief Minister M K Stalin