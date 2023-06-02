Everyone should make efforts for India’s unity and integrity: Bhagwat



Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat said instead of showing our strength to the enemies on the country’s borders, we are fighting among ourselves. Every citizen of India should make efforts for enhancing the country’s unity and integrity, he said, speaking at the valediction ceremony of the `Sangh Shiksha Varg’ (officers’ training camp for RSS cadres) here. India did well among all countries during the global economic crisis and later the COVID-19 pandemic, he said, adding that India has got the G20 presidency this year and ”this pride can be felt.” There are several schisms related to religion and creed in our society, Bhagwat said. “We are not showing our strength to the enemies sitting on the border, but we are fighting among ourselves. We are forgetting that we are one country,” the Sangh chief said. “Everyone should make efforts for (enhancing) India’s unity and integrity. And if there are any shortcomings, we must all work on them,” he added. Some religions were from outside India, and ”we had wars with them,” Bhagwat said.