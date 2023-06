Chennai: Following up on an announcement made on the floor of the Assembly, 500 retail liquor outlets in Tamil Nadu will stop functioning from June 22 onwards, the state-run TASMAC said on Wednesday.

Minister V Senthil Balaji, who has been arrested by the Enforcement Directorate and hospitalised for heart-related ailment, had made the announcement in the House in April this year, while holding the Excise portfolio then.