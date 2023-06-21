India records 92 new covid cases

New Delhi:

Tally of reported cases now stands at 4,49,93,579 (4.49 crore), while death toll stands at 531,898.

Health experts have noted a steady fall in hospital admissions due to the declining number of cases. Despite this, elderly individuals and those with comorbid conditions remain at risk.

Vulnerable populations have been advised to take their booster shots and continue observing covid-19 protocols.

Experts say that the current variants of the coronavirus are likely to be less severe due to widespread hybrid immunity, a result of both vaccination efforts and natural infections.