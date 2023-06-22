Will attend Nitish Kumar’s meeting in Patna, says CM Stalin

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Tuesday said he would attend the meeting of non-BJP parties convened by Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar in Patna on June 23 and strengthen the hands of the parties opposed to the saffron party.Contending that the 2024 Lok Sabha election is the right time to send the saffron party packing home for the future benefit of the country, Stalin claimed that the opposition parties were facing a critical situation to protect India’s democracy. He appealed to all like-minded secular parties to rally together at the national level and prevent the BJP from coming to power again. Ensuring a free run for the BJP would be detrimental to democracy and to Tamil Nadu, he alleged.