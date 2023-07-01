Maharashtra: 26 charred to death as bus catches fire

Mumbai: Twenty-six people died after a bus travelling from Maharashtra’s Yavatmal to Pune caught fire in Buldhana on the Samruddhi Mahamarg Expressway. The incident happened around 2 am on Saturday.

“26 bodies are extracted from the bus. A total of 32 people were travelling in the bus. 6-8 people are injured. Injured are being shifted to Buldhana Civil Hospital,” said Buldhana Police Deputy SP Baburao Mahamuni.

“Deeply saddened by the devastating bus mishap in Buldhana, Maharashtra. My thoughts and prayers are with the families of those who lost their lives. May the injured recover soon. The local administration is providing all possible assistance to the affected. An ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh from PMNRF (Prime Minister’s National Relief Fund) would be given to the next of kin of those who lost their lives in the bus mishap in Buldhana. Rs 50,000 would be given to the injured,” the Prime Minister’s Office tweeted quoting PM Modi.

The private passenger bus that met with an accident early on Saturday was less than four years old, an official of the state transport department said.