TNERC issues tariff increase order effective July 1

Chennai: Tamil Nadu Electricity Regulatory Commission (TNERC) has issued an electricity tariff order effective from July 1 and said the hike is not applicable to the domestic consumers as per the policy direction issued by the Tamil Nadu government.

In its tariff order, TNERC said that though it was decided to adopt the escalation rate comparing with the April 2023 and April 2022 general consumer price index, for the revision of tariff to take effect from July 1st, 2023, as per the policy directive of the state government dated June 30, 2023, the commission decided to compare the CPI of April 2023 with August 2022.