Home News National Portion of bridge on highway in Odisha collapses. The bridge is constructed on Kuakhia river on the highway connecting Chennai and Kolkata. IANS 18 July 2023 12:08 PM ( Updated:18 July 2023 12:17 PM ) Visual from the spot (IANS) BHUBANESWAR: A portion of a bridge on the National Highway-16 near Rasulpur block of Odisha’s Jajpur district collapsed on Tuesday. However, no one was hurt as there was no traffic on the bridge when the incident occurred in the early hours of the day. The bridge is constructed on the Kuakhia River on the highway connecting Chennai and Kolkata. Traffic has been diverted to another bridge constructed on the side of the collapsed bridge to pass opposite-direction vehicles. Vehicles coming from both to-and-fro directions are passing through two single-line bridges, said a police official. After getting information, senior officials from the National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) reached at the spot and initiated an investigation.