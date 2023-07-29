Chennai blogger held for comments on judiciary

Chennai: City-based publisher and blogger Badri Seshadri was arrested on Saturday for his comments on the judiciary while discussing the Manipur violence in an interview with a YouTube channel.

The arrest was made early this morning by the Perambalur district police following a complaint from a lawyer Kaviarasu, a resident of Kunnam, who claimed that he was disturbed by Seshadri’s views on the judiciary, during an interview with a YouTube channel on July 22.

The police have filed a case for “provocation with intent to cause riot”, “promote enmity between groups through words” and “causing fear and alarm in public” against him.

Condemning the arrest, BJP state chief K Annamalai accused the ruling DMK of resorting to arrests as it was unable to handle opinions expressed by the common man.

Taking to Twitter, Annamalai charged, “is it the responsibility of the police to carry out the vindictive agenda of the ruling DMK?”