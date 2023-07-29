BJP announces list of National office-bearers

New Delhi: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has announced the list of its national office bearers, consisting of 13 vice presidents and 8 National General Secretary, with the majority of the names hailing from Uttar Pradesh (UP). The list clearly shows the BJP has kept its focus on the 2024 Lok Sabha polls and the 80 Parliamentary seats of Uttar Pradesh.

BJP president JP Nadda unveiled his team for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. The list of central office bearers was released on Saturday and it comprises a mix of new and experienced faces. Notably, former Chief Minister of Chhattisgarh, Raman Singh, and former Chief Minister of Rajasthan, Vasundhara Raje, have been appointed as national vice-presidents.

Among the Vice Presidents, the list includes two MPs from Uttar Pradesh – Rekha Verma and Laxmikant Bajpai, as well as Legislative Council member Tariq Mansoor. Additionally, the former Chief Minister of Jharkhand, Raghubar Das, has also been appointed as the National Vice President.

Former Telangana BJP chief Sanjay Bandi and senior leader Sunil Bansal have been assigned the roles of national general secretary. The inclusion of Sanjay Bandi in the central team sends a significant message to Telangana. Others who have been reappointed as General Secretary include Kailash Vijayvargiya, Tarun Chugh, Vinod Tawde, and Arun Singh.

Arun Antony, the son of veteran Congress leader AK Antony, has been designated as the national secretary, following his recent entry into the party. The BJP national team now includes former Gorakhpur MLA Radha Mohan Aggarwal. Though he was denied a ticket in the 2022 assembly elections, he has now secured a place in the national team.

On the other hand, some members were dropped from the list. Notably, Andhra Pradesh in-charge Sunil Deodhar has been removed from the national team. CT Ravi and Dilip Saikia have also been relieved of their posts as General Secretary.

The list indicates that the BJP has tried to keep not only dissenting leaders happy but also set its state assembly equations right by giving prominence to Raman Singh, Vasundhara Raje and Bandi Sanjay.