NLC issue: Officials clarify on destroying standing crops 

Clarifying its action of destroying standing crops for canal works after strong opposition from political parties and local farmers, NLC India Ltd (NLCIL) claimed that it had informed the landowners in advance not to commence new crop at Melvalayamadevi in Cuddalore. It stated that the permanent diversion of Paravanar must be completed before the onset of monsoon to avoid flooding of the mines and surrounding villages.

In a statement, the NLCIL said that it proposed a permanent diversion of Paravanar, which carries stormwater from villages, Neyveli township and mines, for a length of 12 km and land required for the watercourse diversion had been acquired in stages between 2006 and 2013 by paying the requisite compensation as per norms. “Of this permanent diversion, already a stretch of 10.5 km river formation had been completed, leaving a small stretch of 1.5 km near Melvalayamadevi,” it said.