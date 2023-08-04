NH toll collection in TN up by Rs 1,100 crore in FY23

Chennai, Aug 3: Amid demands for their closure, toll plazas on the National Highways in Tamil Nadu collected a whopping Rs 3,817 crore in 2022-23, which is 41 per cent or Rs 1,122 crore more than Rs 2,695 crore collected in 2021-22. According to the information shared by the Union Minister of Road Transport and Highways in Rajya Sabha to a question raised by DMK MP Dr Kanimozhi NVN Somu, Tamil Nadu stands fifth among the user fees collected at toll plazas with Uttar Pradesh topping the list with a collection of Rs 5,583 crore. As many as eight toll plazas in the State find a place in the top 100 user fees collecting plazas in the country, with L&T Krishnagiri Thopur toll plaza ranked 11th with a collection of Rs 251 crore, while the highest is by L&T Vadora in Gujarat at Rs 455 crore.

Krishnagiri plaza came second in the State with a collection of Rs 228 crore, followed by Vikkravandi (Rs 162 crore), Omalur (Rs 150 crore), IVRCL Chengapally tollways (Rs 146 crore), Nallur (Rs 134 crore), Pallikonda (Rs 133 crore) and Paranur (Rs 129 crore).