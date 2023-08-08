Hockey: India downs S Korea

Chennai, Aug 8: India maintained their dominance in the Asian Champions Trophy hockey tournament with a nervy 3-2 victory over South Korea. With 10 points from three wins and one draw, India are at the top of the league table.

Nilakanta Sharma put India in lead with his sixth-minute strike. India’s joy was short-lived as the Koreans came back with the equaliser barely six minutes later, Kim Sunghyun driving the ball past home team goalkeeper Krishan Bahadur Pathak.

India, however, regained their lead as Harmanpreet Singh struck off a penalty corner in the 23rd minute. Mandeep Singh made it 3-1 with his 33rd minute strike, consolidating India’s position in the match. Yang Jihun pulled one back for Korea in the 58th minute but India held on to the lead in the final two minutes.