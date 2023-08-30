UP worker dies as tanker lorry explodes in Kovai

Coimbatore: One person was killed while another sustained injuries after a tanker lorry exploded in the Malumichampatti village of Coimbatore, police said on Wednesday.

The deceased was identified as Vakkil, a native of Uttar Pradesh. The injured, identified as Ravi, was admitted to a hospital where he is currently undergoing treatment. The tanker lorry was used to transport chemicals.

The explosion took place while the workers were carrying out the welding work on the tanker. The Malumichampatti police are investigating the matter.