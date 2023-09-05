Indian squad for WC announced

Kandy: The 15-member Indian squad for the upcoming 2023 ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup was announced by team’s skipper, Rohit Sharma, at a press conference in Kandy.

All fifteen players who will be seen competing for the title of world champions, are currently a part of the Indian 17-member Asia Cup squad. Prasidh Krishna and Tilak Varma, however, have been dropped from the team.

In the batting department, Shubman Gill retained his opening slot, partnering his skipper, Rohit Sharma. Virat Kohli, and a fit-again Shreyas Iyer are likely to occupy the next two slots, whilst for the number five position, India have a couple of options in KL Rahul and Ishan Kishan.

Although he has not played any cricket since 1 May, KL Rahul is very close to making a full recovery, and is currently a part of the Asia Cup squad. He is expected to be India’s number one wicketkeeping option, albeit, Ishan Kishan has made a case for himself with four consecutive ODI half-centuries, the last of which came against Pakistan.

Tilak Varma, however, might consider himself a tad unfortunate, with the return of the experienced players effectively costing him his place in the team, after an excellent T20I campaign against West Indies.

Squad

Rohit Sharma (captain), Shubman Gill, Shreyas Iyer, Virat Kohli, KL Rahul, Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Shardul Thakur, Axar Patel, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Mohammed Shami.