Ability foundation to organise job fair differently abled persons

Chennai, Sept 8: After a four-year hiatus, Ability Foundation is all set to bring back its pioneering job fair, EmployABILITY 2023, for job seekers with disabilities.

A press release said,”Currently in its 11th edition, the job fair is set to bring together employers from all sectors from across India to recruit active job seekers for varied positions. The initiative organized by Ability Foundation in association with Naukri.com, NHRD Chennai, NHRD Pune and Rotary Club of Madras, aims to bring equal-opportunities to qualified job seekers with disabilities.”

Candidates who are interested to take part in the event can register for free at www.abilityfoundation.org or call 8939675544, on or before 25th September 2023.