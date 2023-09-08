Athulya Senior Care hosts Janmashtami celebrations

Chennai, Sept 8: Athulya Senior Care hosted Janmashtami celebrations with traditional puja and prayers.

A press release said,”The event brought in joy, spirituality, and cultural richness to the residents in a safe and festive environment.”

Krishna Kavya, Co – Founder, Athulya Senior Care, expressed his excitement about the event, saying, “Janmashtami is a time of reflection, devotion, and celebration. At Athulya Senior Care, we are committed to providing our residents with the opportunity to connect with their cultural heritage and experience the joy of festivities in a warm and welcoming atmosphere.”