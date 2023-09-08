Actor-director Marimuthu passes away

Chennai: Actor and director G Marimuthu, who shot to fame with the popular Tamil television serial ‘Ethir Neechal’, reportedly succumbed to a heart attack Friday. He was 57.

The actor recently appeared in Rajinikanth-starrer Jailer.

As per sources, he did a dubbing session for a serial on Friday and experienced uneasiness which caused him to return home. Marimuthu’s body was kept at a private hospital at Vadapalani in Chennai before being taken to his residence in Virugambakkam.

Marimuthu, who began his career in the Tamil film Industry as an assistant director, had worked in several films including actor Ajith Kumar’s blockbuster film ‘Aasai’, directed by Vasanth Sai. He had also worked for years as an assistant to national-award-winning poet Vairamuthu.

His death has come as a shock to Tamil film industry. Many paid condolences and remembered Marimuthu.