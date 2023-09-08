MTC to operate 100 electric buses in first phase: Minister Sivasankar

Chennai: Tamil Nadu Transport Minister SS Sivasankar said that 100 electric buses will be operated by MTC in Chennai in the first phase.

The Minister added that the 4,000 new buses will be operated in selected routes in the coming days.

“To ensure that obese people travel with ease, the number of seats will be reduced in the buses,” the minister added.

It may be noted that last year, the Institute of Road Transport (IRT) has issued a global tender for Expressions of Interest (EOI) for the supply and deployment of battery-operated buses, along with charging infrastructure for the Metropolitan Transport Corporation.

Tamil Nadu government plans to procure 100 low-floor AC electric buses for urban operations. The purchase will be a precursor to a much larger order for 400 units to be allocated to Chennai and other cities based on the success of the initial launch. The procurement of all 500 buses is planned to be completed by 2024.

The purchase will be a precursor to a much larger order for 400 units to be allocated to Chennai and other cities based on the success of the initial launch.

The procurement of all 500 buses is planned to be completed by 2024.